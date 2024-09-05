Tokyo Tower Exceeds 190 Million Visitors; Seattle Couple on Honeymoon Break Milestone
13:01 JST, September 5, 2024
Tokyo Tower welcomed its 190 millionth visitor on Wednesday.
A couple in their 30s from Seattle were the milestone visitors. The couple, who got married five years ago, were finally able to go on their honeymoon, which they postponed due to the pandemic. The couple visited the landmark after researching the best sightseeing locations in Tokyo.
Tokyo Tower, which is located in Minato Ward, Tokyo, celebrates its 66th anniversary this year.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Spicy Couscous Dish for Hot Summers; Addictive Spice Mix from North Africa to Make Stew
-
‘Jewelry box’ Cafe Brings 1980s Sparkle to Tokyo; ‘Felt Like I was Transported Back to the Showa Era’
-
Nagoya Restaurant’s Local Grilled Eel Specialty Serves Up Perfect Summer Dish; Michelin Guide-Listed Eatery Still Considered ‘Newcomer’
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Oita: Giant Geta Sandal Paraded, Celebrating a Local Craft Made for More Than a Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level