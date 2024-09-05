Tokyo Tower Exceeds 190 Million Visitors; Seattle Couple on Honeymoon Break Milestone

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Seattle couple on their honeymoon celebrate on Wednesday after they became Tokyo Tower’s 190 millionth visitor.

Tokyo Tower welcomed its 190 millionth visitor on Wednesday.

A couple in their 30s from Seattle were the milestone visitors. The couple, who got married five years ago, were finally able to go on their honeymoon, which they postponed due to the pandemic. The couple visited the landmark after researching the best sightseeing locations in Tokyo.

Tokyo Tower, which is located in Minato Ward, Tokyo, celebrates its 66th anniversary this year.