Shine Muscat Grapes Bountifully Harvested in Yamagata Pref.
12:14 JST, September 5, 2024
YAMAGATA — Grapes of the high-quality Shine Muscat variety, which can be eaten with the skin, are now being harvested in Kaminoyama, Yamagata Prefecture, known for grape production.
At a grape farm in the city, where more than 30 vines have been planted, a bunch of grapes that weighed more than 800 grams was harvested. One of the farmers said, “Our grapes grew sweet and big because of the major differences in temperature in around July and the large amount of rainfall.”
