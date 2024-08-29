Home>Features>Travel Spots

Long-Lasting Red; 2,500 Sennichiko Amaranth Plants Blanket Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:27 JST, August 29, 2024

Reddish-purple and pink globe amaranths are at their peak at Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens in Chuo Ward, Kobe. The Japanese name for the annual plant is sennichiko, literally meaning ‘red color that lasts for 1,000 days,’ thanks to its rich, long-lasting color that remains even when dried. What appears to be a 1- to 2-centimeter-long round petal is actually a cluster of leaves surrounding the bud. About 2,500 plants will blanket the garden during peak season through mid-November.

