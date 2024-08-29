Long-Lasting Red; 2,500 Sennichiko Amaranth Plants Blanket Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens
13:27 JST, August 29, 2024
Reddish-purple and pink globe amaranths are at their peak at Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens in Chuo Ward, Kobe. The Japanese name for the annual plant is sennichiko, literally meaning ‘red color that lasts for 1,000 days,’ thanks to its rich, long-lasting color that remains even when dried. What appears to be a 1- to 2-centimeter-long round petal is actually a cluster of leaves surrounding the bud. About 2,500 plants will blanket the garden during peak season through mid-November.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Make Grilled Horse Mackerel Chirashizushi Atop Sushi Rice with Spicy, Sour Twist
-
Spicy Couscous Dish for Hot Summers; Addictive Spice Mix from North Africa to Make Stew
-
Sendai Tanabata Festival Begins; 3,000 Colorful Decorations Delight Visitors to Northern Japan City
-
Boat Tour on Fukushima Pref. River Promises Time-Travel-Like Experience; Tourists Enjoy Beautiful Views of Otherworldly Mist and Natural Landscapes
-
‘Jewelry box’ Cafe Brings 1980s Sparkle to Tokyo; ‘Felt Like I was Transported Back to the Showa Era’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level