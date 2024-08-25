Giant Maze in Corn Field Entertains Visitors in Fukushima
12:27 JST, August 25, 2024
A giant maze has been created in a corn field at Iwase Farm, which straddles Kagamiishi Town and Sukagawa City in Fukushima Prefecture.
Visitors enjoy finding their way through the two-kilometer-long course. Forage corn about 3 meters tall grows in the field, which is about 1.2 hectares wide.
The event started four years ago to help children have fun in summer. “I was nervous about getting out, but it was fun,” said a third-year primary school student from Fukushima City, who tackled the maze with her family.
The maze will be open until late September.
