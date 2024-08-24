Kumamoto: Tram Still Running After 100 Years; Having Survived Earthquakes, Budget Shortfalls

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kumamoto’s trams travel through the city, with Kumamoto Castle in the background.

KUMAMOTO — The Kumamoto City Tram celebrated its 100th anniversary this month, having survived the threat of being scrapped and the damage caused by the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake.

Even though some of its lines have been eliminated, the tram still winds its way through the former castle town. With Kumamoto Castle in the background, it still attracts many railroad fans and tourists.

The tram began operation on Aug. 1, 1924, when the city took over the rights to run it from a private company. The tram originally had two lines but gained more over time. By 1959, the length of its lines totaled 25 kilometers. The tram reached peak ridership in 1964, when it saw an average of 116,097 passengers per day.

“Few people had cars at that time, so it was a valuable means of transportation for the residents,” said Toshiyuki Hosoi, 64, an employee of the Kumamoto City Transportation Bureau who was involved in a publication for the tram’s centennial.

“I’m sure that the locals’ love for it is why it has continued operating for a whole century,” he said.

Toshiyuki Hosoi explains the history of the Kumamoto City Tram.

2 lines remain

When the tram first opened, so many passengers packed into the cars that the street in front of the Kumamoto Station stop was swamped with people who could not get on.

Around 1960, however, the number of passengers began decreasing due to the spread of automobiles, causing the bureau to go into the red. In the 1970s, there was talk of abolishing the whole system.

However, there was a strong demand to maintain “the people’s feet,” as the system was called. In 1979, the decision was made to keep running the tram.

While some of the lines were eliminated, the tram today operates on two lines, one between the Tasakibashi and Kengunmachi stops and the other between the Kamikumamoto and Kengunmachi stops, with a total length of about 12 kilometers. It has had about 10 million passengers per year in recent years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the number of passengers in fiscal 2020 dropped to 6.73 million, or about 60% of the number in the previous fiscal year. It has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Due to the continuing financial strain, the tram will be operated under a new system from next fiscal year. An incorporated foundation will be responsible for operations, but the city will retain ownership of the tram cars and facilities.

The new system is expected to bring about a revenue surplus, stable employment and improved working conditions.

Happy passengers

In late July, Gen Matsushita, 26, a tram driver, underwent a roughly hour-long training session under the guidance of a senior driver, ferrying passengers back and forth between the Kengunmachi and Kotsukyoku-mae stops.

“I feel a heavy responsibility to support the daily lives of passengers,” said Matsushita, with a serious expression on his face.

A native of Kagoshima Prefecture, Matsushita has loved trains and buses since he was a child. Although he originally worked for the Kagoshima prefectural government office, he could not give up his dream of becoming a tram driver and joined the Kumamoto City Transportation Bureau in April last year.

Gen Matsushita trains to begin operating a tram in Kumamoto.

Due to their limited hiring budget, the Kumamoto City Tram has continuously suffered from a shortage of drivers. There were only 86 drivers in April of last year but that number has since fallen by about 10% due to resignations and long-term sick leaves. In June last year, the tram’s timetable was revised, cutting services by 10%.

Tram driver applicants must pass a licensing exam, which is held only twice a year, and then undergo training. It takes at least eight months before a new employee can drive a tram on their own.

Matsushita, who had failed the test in the past, took it again while working as a conductor and passed in June this year. In October, he will become a regular driver.

He says that he has been rewarded by the smiles and words of gratitude from passengers getting off the tram.

“When I start driving the tram regularly, I want to make sure passengers are glad they took the tram,” Matsushita said.

New three-car tram

The tram will start using a new three-car train this year. The new train is expected to eliminate the morning and evening congestion that has plagued the current system of one- and two-car trains.

A conceptual sketch of the exterior of a new tram car

Currently, 24 of the 54 tram cars, or about 40% of the total, are 50 years old or older. There are frequent incidents, such as doors opening while the tram is running, likely due to the car’s age. The Shinsuizenji Station stop, which connects to the JR Hohi Line, also has a problem with capacity, with some passengers unable to get on the packed cars during the morning commuting hours.

The new three-car tram has a black and white exterior, designed to match the colors of Kumamoto Castle. It is about 21 meters long and can accommodate 112 passengers, 26 more than a two-car tram. It will also have special space for wheelchairs and strollers. A total of 12 new trams are planned to be in service by fiscal 2030.