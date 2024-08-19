Ancient Lotus, Nishikigoi Carp Welcome Visitors to Japan at Narita Airport; Garden Boasts Lotus Grown From 200-Year-Old Seed
15:50 JST, August 19, 2024
Travelers arriving at Narita Airport are now welcomed to Japan with blooming lotus flowers and swimming nishikigoi carp in an artificially made pond.
The pond is in an area called the Japanese-style lotus garden, located in Terminal 1 of the airport. Visitors can view the Oga Lotus, which was grown from a 200-year-old seed, as well as the beautifully colored carp that are popular overseas.
The lotus plants are replaced regularly, and the pond can be viewed until the end of August, according to Narita International Airport Corp.
