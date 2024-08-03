Hyogo: Splashing Water Blows Summer Heat Away; Waterfalls Become Big Attraction For Sea Kayakers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Water cascades down the rock face of a sheer cliff in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.

TOYOOKA, Hyogo — The view near Takeno Beach was a little splendid this summer as bigger cascades poured into the Sea of Japan in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.

The area’s waterfalls, usually little noticed, suddenly saw an increase in visitors, when the volume of water flowing through them swelled during the rainy season.

This region near the beach is characterized by rocky, uneven terrain, with mountains running straight to the sea, dotted with cliffs and caves. There are also streams that abruptly become waterfalls, dropping directly into the sea.

Due to the steep cliffs, the waterfalls are only visible from the ocean side, making this an attractive spot for fans of sea kayaking. One of the waterfalls is 10 meters high, and when you approach it by kayak, it looks like you are being hit by a downpour of rain.