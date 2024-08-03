Hyogo: Splashing Water Blows Summer Heat Away; Waterfalls Become Big Attraction For Sea Kayakers
13:17 JST, August 3, 2024
TOYOOKA, Hyogo — The view near Takeno Beach was a little splendid this summer as bigger cascades poured into the Sea of Japan in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.
The area’s waterfalls, usually little noticed, suddenly saw an increase in visitors, when the volume of water flowing through them swelled during the rainy season.
This region near the beach is characterized by rocky, uneven terrain, with mountains running straight to the sea, dotted with cliffs and caves. There are also streams that abruptly become waterfalls, dropping directly into the sea.
Due to the steep cliffs, the waterfalls are only visible from the ocean side, making this an attractive spot for fans of sea kayaking. One of the waterfalls is 10 meters high, and when you approach it by kayak, it looks like you are being hit by a downpour of rain.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Meiji-era Station Bustles with Life Once More; Former Station Remodeled into Commercial Facility, Observation Deck to Watch Passing Trains Up Close
-
Utsunomiya Strawberry Salmon to Become City’s Next Specialty Product; Meant to Demonstrate Local Tap Water Quality
-
My Co-Worker with a Child is Often Absent, Leaves Early
-
Wonder of Freezing Foods; Serving Sweets, Snacks Frozen Gain Popularity in Japan
-
5,000 Hydrangeas Are Floating in a Pond in a Beautiful Display in Iwate Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’