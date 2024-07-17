Home>Features>Travel Spots

Float Procession Held During Gion Festival in Kyoto; Colorful Floats Adorn City’s Myako-Oji Avenue

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A float is pulled along the Miyako-Oji avenue in Kyoto during a procession at the Gion Matsuri festival on Wednesday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:17 JST, July 17, 2024

A colorful float is pulled along the Miyako-Oji avenue in Kyoto during a procession at the Gion Matsuri festival on Wednesday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A float is seen during the Gion Matsuri festival in Kyoto on Wednesday morning.

The procession, which took place during the festival’s Sakimatsuri, or early festival, began after a child carrying a naginata long sword cut a rope that marks the boundary between the divine territory and the secular world. Throngs of spectators along the route cheered when a large float performed the tsujimawashi technique of changing its direction at an intersection.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING