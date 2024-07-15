Harry Potter Area at USJ Marks 10 Years
14:50 JST, July 15, 2024
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — The area themed on Harry Potter series movies at Universal Studios Japan in the city of Osaka, western Japan, on Monday marked 10 years since its opening.
As part of the celebration for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, the Hogwarts Castle Walk tour, which allows visitors to look around the iconic castle from the Harry Potter stories, made a limited-time return until the end of this year.
The castle walk tour had been popular for enabling visitors to share the worldview of the movies with meticulously recreated items such as “Moving Portrait Corridor.”
But it was suspended in September 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
