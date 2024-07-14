Home>Features>Travel Spots

Havin’ a Look at the Lavender; Full Bloom at Hinode Park in Kami-Furano, Hokkaido


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:59 JST, July 14, 2024

People stroll through fields of lavender in full bloom at Hinode Park in Kami-Furano, Hokkaido, on Saturday. The approximately 4.2-hectare garden is draped in purple, and a faint fragrance wafts through the air. The flowers will be illuminated at night through July 21.

