Havin’ a Look at the Lavender; Full Bloom at Hinode Park in Kami-Furano, Hokkaido
15:59 JST, July 14, 2024
People stroll through fields of lavender in full bloom at Hinode Park in Kami-Furano, Hokkaido, on Saturday. The approximately 4.2-hectare garden is draped in purple, and a faint fragrance wafts through the air. The flowers will be illuminated at night through July 21.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Lawson Asks 4 Travel Agencies to Remove its 2 Stores from Tours in Yamanashi Pref.; Removal Comes After Problem of Mt. Fuji View Overtourism
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
-
Harry Potter Theme Park in Tokyo Celebrates 1st Anniversary; Draws in More Foreign Visitors to Local Shops
-
Addictive Fried Chicken Wings; Chef Intros Chicken Dish with Delicious Fries, Omelet
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Down in April but Seen Firming Up Ahead
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags