Hyogo: Secluded Station in Takarazuka to Get Elevators, Fulfilling Longtime Wish of Locals

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The platform of Takedao Station in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, sits 10 meters above the ground. Half of the platform is in a tunnel.

TAKARAZUKA, Hyogo — Takedao Station, known as a “secluded station” among railway enthusiasts in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, will finally get two elevators, fulfilling a longtime wish of local residents. Construction will be completed in four years.

The station on the JR Fukuchiyama Line is about a 10-minute train ride from Takarazuka Station. Passengers must climb about 50 steps to go from the ticket gate on the second floor to the platform on the third floor.

Locals had long asked for elevators to be installed at the station not only because the community is ageing but also for the convenience of travelers. There are many tourist spots around the station, such as the Takedao hot spring, dahlia and peony gardens and the track of the now-defunct Japanese National Railways’ Fukuchiyama Line, which is popular with hikers.

According to the Takarazuka city government, the station was used by 988 passengers per day in fiscal 2022, which was not enough for the West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) to justify installing elevators itself. Therefore, the cost of the two new elevators will not be borne by JR West, but by the local government and other entities.

Locals are happy that the elevators will finally be installed in the near future, having seen foreign tourists descending the stairs with heavy suitcases and wheelchair users visiting the area by taxi from Takarazuka Station.