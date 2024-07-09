Temperatures in Central Tokyo Reach Over 30 C; Hoozuki Lantern Plant Market Held at Asakusa’s Sensoji Temple
15:16 JST, July 9, 2024
Lantern plants, or hoozuki, are laid out for sale on Tuesday at Sensoji temple in Tokyo’s Asakusa district for the annual Hoozuki Market, which has occurred since the Edo period (1603-1868). About 100 stalls lined the area, where visitors bought brightly colored hoozuki, considered a good luck charm. The event is held every year on July 9-10, and attendees are said to be blessed for 46,000 days. The market took place on a sweltering day with temperatures as of 10 a.m. were 31.6 C in central Tokyo and 32.2 C in Naka Ward, Yokohama, according to the Meteorological Agency.
