Kyoto: Beer Garden Opens at Kamishichiken; Yukata-Clad Maiko, Geiko Serve Visitors
12:03 JST, July 5, 2024
KYOTO – Kaburenjo’s annual summer beer garden has kicked off in the Kamishichiken district in Kyoto City, where geiko and maiko in yukata summer kimono will be serving and entertaining guests.
The Kaburenjo is a facility where maiko and geiko perform dances. A total of 198 seats are set up in the Kaburenjo’s garden and other areas, and a total of four geiko and maiko move around the venue and perform at each table.
One maiko said, “We’re determined to get visitors to enjoy themselves so much they forget the heat.”
The event will run through Sep. 7.
