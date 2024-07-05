Home>Features>Travel Spots

Kyoto: Beer Garden Opens at Kamishichiken; Yukata-Clad Maiko, Geiko Serve Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Maiko and others in yukata serve guests at the Kaburenjo in Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto City.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:03 JST, July 5, 2024

KYOTO – Kaburenjo’s annual summer beer garden has kicked off in the Kamishichiken district in Kyoto City, where geiko and maiko in yukata summer kimono will be serving and entertaining guests.

The Kaburenjo is a facility where maiko and geiko perform dances. A total of 198 seats are set up in the Kaburenjo’s garden and other areas, and a total of four geiko and maiko move around the venue and perform at each table.

One maiko said, “We’re determined to get visitors to enjoy themselves so much they forget the heat.”

The event will run through Sep. 7.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING