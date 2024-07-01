Mt. Fuji Starts 1st Official Climbing Season Since Introduction of Overcrowding Measures with Poor Weather
16:20 JST, July 1, 2024
A family of climbers appears disappointed as they could not see the sunrise due to poor weather conditions at the seventh station of Mt. Fuji on Monday, the opening day of the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side. The prefecture implemented restrictions to prevent overcrowding and “bullet climbs,” in which ascent is done overnight. During the official climbing season until Sept. 10, the prefecture will limit the number of people passing through a temporary gate to 4,000 per day, with a charge of ¥2,000 per person.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Lawson Asks 4 Travel Agencies to Remove its 2 Stores from Tours in Yamanashi Pref.; Removal Comes After Problem of Mt. Fuji View Overtourism
-
Japan Farmer Hopes to Grow Iconic Tomato; Growing Method Requires Very Little Water to Produce Rich Flavor
-
Onigiri from Chiba Prefecture Commercially Available; Yokohama Company Begins Selling Gonju in Supermarkets
-
Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
-
Harry Potter Theme Park in Tokyo Celebrates 1st Anniversary; Draws in More Foreign Visitors to Local Shops
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- Keidanren Chair Talks Criteria for His Successor, Tackling Worker Shortage
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times