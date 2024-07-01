Mt. Fuji Starts 1st Official Climbing Season Since Introduction of Overcrowding Measures with Poor Weather

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A family of climbers appears disappointed as they could not see the sunrise due to poor weather conditions at the seventh station of Mt. Fuji on Monday, the opening day of the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side. The prefecture implemented restrictions to prevent overcrowding and “bullet climbs,” in which ascent is done overnight. During the official climbing season until Sept. 10, the prefecture will limit the number of people passing through a temporary gate to 4,000 per day, with a charge of ¥2,000 per person.