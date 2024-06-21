Worshippers Purify in Seawater at Summer Solstice Festival in Mie; Early Morning Ritual Attended by About 200 People

The Yomiuri Shimbun



ISE, Mie – Worshippers wearing white costumes purify themselves in the sea during the summer solstice festival at the Futami Okitama Shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Friday.

The early morning ritual is held when the sun rises between Meoto-iwa (Wedded rocks) in the sea. About 200 people bathed in the seawater to purify the body and soul before visiting the Ise Grand Shrine.