Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
20:00 JST, June 20, 2024
NAGOYA — A Godzilla monument came to Chubu Electric Power Mirai Tower in Nagoya on Wednesday ahead of the celebration for the 70th anniversary of the opening of the tower, formerly called Nagoya TV Tower, on Thursday, June 20.
This year also marks the 70th anniversary of “Godzilla,” the first film in the series released in 1954.
“I hope this occasion will help the tower become an even more prominent symbol of Nagoya and its [central] Sakae district,” said Kazuhiro Osawa, the president of the company that operates the tower, at the unveiling ceremony for the monument on Wednesday.
Takashi Yamazaki, director of “Godzilla Minus One,” which won in the best visual effects category at the Academy Awards, also attended the ceremony.
“This Godzilla, who had to travel a long way on a truck for an advertising campaign, is finally near the water. I’m glad it’s being exhibited in such a great location,” he said.
The monument, placed in Hisaya-Odori Park in central Nagoya, is 2.45 meters tall, 2.4 meters wide and 8.7 meters deep. When Godzilla appeared in front of the illuminated tower on Wednesday evening, there were roars of joy from people gathered nearby. The monument will likely be on display for the foreseeable future.
