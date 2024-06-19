Water Lilies Bring Splash of Color to Maizuru Park, Fukuoka; Flowers will Bloom Every Morning until End of August

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Water lilies with pale yellow flowers brighten up the moat in Maizuru Park in Chuo Ward, Fukuoka. Dragonflies perch and rest their wings on the long, slender petals of the water lilies, which are about 10 centimeters in diameter.

According to park officials, the flowers, which are visible on the north side of the park, near (Den) Shiomi-yagura Turret, and the south side, near Gokoku Shrine, can be enjoyed until the end of August. They recommend visiting between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. since the lilies bloom in the morning and close in the afternoon.