Water Lilies Bring Splash of Color to Maizuru Park, Fukuoka; Flowers will Bloom Every Morning until End of August
12:24 JST, June 19, 2024
Water lilies with pale yellow flowers brighten up the moat in Maizuru Park in Chuo Ward, Fukuoka. Dragonflies perch and rest their wings on the long, slender petals of the water lilies, which are about 10 centimeters in diameter.
According to park officials, the flowers, which are visible on the north side of the park, near (Den) Shiomi-yagura Turret, and the south side, near Gokoku Shrine, can be enjoyed until the end of August. They recommend visiting between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. since the lilies bloom in the morning and close in the afternoon.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dance of Light at Dawn; 4,000 Flashing Fireflies Create Fantastic Sight in Dark
-
Mie: Fake Bus Stop Helps Dementia Patients Although No Bus Stops
-
Matsumoto Castle Becomes Japan’s Most Followed Official Castle Account on Instagram; Overtakes Kumamoto Castle
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (May 25)
-
Enjoy Fragrant Spices with Clam and Spring Vegetable Kakiage Tempura Topped with Cumin Salt
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Poor Catches Spur New Hope in Salmon Farming; Kushiro Port in Hokkaido Among Regions Stepping up Salmon Farming
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected