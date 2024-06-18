Home>Features>Travel Spots

Hydrangea Flowers Adorn Purification Water at Gifu Shrine; Water Decorated with Flowers Grown on Grounds

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:43 JST, June 18, 2024

Colorful hydrangeas float in “temizusha” purification water at Wakae Jinja shrine in Gifu City. For the display, the water’s surface is adorned with pink, purple and white hydrangeas that bloom in the shrine’s grounds. The shrine has been decorating the water, which visitors use to wash their hands and mouths, for several years to help people cool off during the humid rainy season. The flowery display can be enjoyed until mid-July.

