Former Commuter Bus to Reopen as Lodging Facility in Nishi-Izu, Shizuoka Pref., on Nov. 17 to Revitalize Area

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A staff member prepares the beds in an old commuter bus, which has been converted into lodgings, in Nishi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

NISHI-IZU, Shizuoka — An old commuter bus and a cabin, once used as an information center, have been converted into a lodging facility in Nishi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The accommodation Basutei, meaning “bus stop,” is scheduled to open on Friday. Only one group of up to five people — three in the bus and two in the cabin — will be able to use the facility per night.

The bus mainly operated in Numazu in the prefecture from 1999 to April. Guests will be able to touch the steering wheel and push the buttons used to request a stop.

The former information center, which was built in 1950 and closed in March last year, is about 70-square-meter and is equipped with a dining room and a bathroom.

The location is convenient as there are many scenic spots nearby, including the Dogashima district, according to Tokai Motor Co., which will run the facility.