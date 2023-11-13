- TRAVEL SPOTS
Former Commuter Bus to Reopen as Lodging Facility in Nishi-Izu, Shizuoka Pref., on Nov. 17 to Revitalize Area
11:16 JST, November 13, 2023
NISHI-IZU, Shizuoka — An old commuter bus and a cabin, once used as an information center, have been converted into a lodging facility in Nishi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture.
The accommodation Basutei, meaning “bus stop,” is scheduled to open on Friday. Only one group of up to five people — three in the bus and two in the cabin — will be able to use the facility per night.
The bus mainly operated in Numazu in the prefecture from 1999 to April. Guests will be able to touch the steering wheel and push the buttons used to request a stop.
The former information center, which was built in 1950 and closed in March last year, is about 70-square-meter and is equipped with a dining room and a bathroom.
The location is convenient as there are many scenic spots nearby, including the Dogashima district, according to Tokai Motor Co., which will run the facility.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Nikko’s Autumn Leaves Hit Colorful Peak in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture
-
My Aging Mother Is Dating a Man I Strongly Dislike As He Stays Overnight at Her House
-
Kyoto Train Offers Passengers Journey Wrapped in Autumn Colors via Maple Tree Tunnel
-
Fukuoka: Golden Ginkgo Nuts Gleaned at Shrine’s Autumn Event
JN ACCESS RANKING