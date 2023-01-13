Setsubun Bean-throwing Fukumasu Cup Production Reaches Peak

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The production of fukumasu cups to be used for the setsubun bean-throwing event on Feb. 3 is reaching its peak at Daichiin temple in Chita, Aichi Prefecture. A chief priest writes the kanji characters fuku (luck) and kotobuki (congratulations or longevity) in black ink on each wooden square cup, “hoping for COVID-19 infections to be brought under control,” he said. On average, about 3,000 cups are prepared every year, but due to the pandemic the number has been reduced to about 2,000 this year.