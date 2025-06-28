Neko Pitcher
©2013 Kenji Sonishi / The Yomiuri Shimbun
No preproduction or republication / The Japan News
2:22 JST, June 28, 2025
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
China Accepting Thousands of North Korean Workers, Sources Say; M...
-
Hayashi Avoids Dissecting Trump's Hiroshima, Nagasaki Comments; ‘...
-
Japan’s SoftBank to Trial ‘Flying Base Stations’ From 2026; Syste...
-
Japan’s Imperial Family Mourns Loss of Beloved Family Dog; Yuri t...
-
Tokyo Monthly Salaries Salaries Half of Those in New York; Survey...
-
Southwest Japan's Challenges: Signs of Growth / ‘Endless Possibil...
-
Treat Trump as a Politician, Not a Businessman; These Days, the P...
-
Heavy Rainfall Observed in Hokkaido’s Tokachi District; Downpour ...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan's Kagoshima Pref. Is...
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd ...
-
22 Mil. Admissions Needed for Osaka-Kansai Expo to Be Profitable,...
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture
-
Over 260 Japanese National Treasures Featured at Special Exhibiti...
-
M4.3 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture
-
Okinawa Marks 80th Anniversary of Fierce WWII Battle; Names of Ya...
Popular articles in the past month
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Ch...
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative t...
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan's Kagoshima Pref. Is...
-
Japan's Maglev Shinkansen's Partially Completed Station Unveiled;...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
Kagoshima: Sandbar Allows Visitors to ‘Walk Across Sea’ Like Moses
-
I Cannot Recover from My Dog’s Death; Putting Pain into Words Can Be Healing
-
Leisure Center in Kanagawa Pref. City Keeps Slot Car Fever Burning
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert