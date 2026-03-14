Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Japan In Focus

Fukuoka: American Beavers at Japan’s Zoo Create Sculptures; Visitors Can Observe Up Close

#Fukuoka
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A beaver gnaws on an upright log inside the zoo grounds in Torius Friendly Zoo in Hisayama, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:56 JST, March 14, 2026

HISAYAMA, Fukuoka — Beavers gnawing on logs can be observed up close at the Torius Friendly Zoo in Hisayama, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The zoo houses nine American beavers. Beavers are nocturnal, waking from sleep in the afternoon and becoming active from evening onward.

Inside the zoo grounds, roughly 2-meter-tall logs with diameters of about 30 to 50 centimeters are placed upright. The beavers move freely, eating the bark and trimming their constantly growing front teeth. Using their large front teeth, they gnaw away at the logs until they become tapered, resembling sculptural works, by continuously chewing at the same height.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A capybara, left, and a mini-pig warm themselves in front of a heater on Feb. 2.

During winter, when nest-building is active, they frequently gnaw and carry the resulting chips to their sleeping area, spreading them out to sleep on.

At the zoo, visitors can also see mini-pigs and capybaras relaxing while warming themselves by installed heaters.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Fukuoka

Japan In Focus Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Features

JN ACCESS RANKING