Shizuoka City Offers Traditional Anko, Western Sweets at Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The bustling Anko Festival venue is filled with many visitors in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City, on Feb. 21.

SHIZUOKA — Visitors flocked to the first Shizuoka Anko Festival in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward. The event featured anko sweet bean paste from inside and outside Shizuoka Prefecture.

Held from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, the festival took place at a shopping complex in Shimizu Ward. The ward is known as the birthplace of the anko bean paste industry.

Festivalgoers could try traditional Japanese sweets such as dango dumplings and daifuku rice cakes, as well as Western-style treats like tarts and cream puffs. Over 30 shops, which rotated daily, participated in the festival.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enjoy sweets with anko sweet bean paste in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City, on Feb. 21.

On Feb. 21, many visitors came to buy “yakuyoke dango.” Yakuyoke means to expel evil and offer protection. The confection was sold by Hattasan Meibutsu Dango, a cooperative in Fukuroi in the prefecture. The dango was limited to 400 boxes and sales of it started at noon. A long line formed beforehand, and the confection sold out in just 45 minutes.

Visitors could also watch staff make taiyaki, fish-shaped pancakes stuffed with sweet bean paste, and zenzai, sweet red bean soup. The demonstrations filled the venue with a sweet aroma.