Dogsleds Race across Wakkanai Snowfields in 40th Japan Cup

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Dogs pull sleds with great speed in Wakkanai, Hokkaido, on Feb. 21.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:42 JST, March 11, 2026

WAKKANAI, Hokkaido — The Japan Cup 2026 40th Dogsled Race was held on Feb. 21 and 22 at the Onuma special venue in Wakkanai, Hokkaido. Participants competed in a total of 12 events categorized based on criteria such as race distance and the number of dogs pulling each sled.

The first day featured races including those for two-dog teams and teams with no limit to the number of dogs. Temperatures reached levels typically seen in early April, causing some snow to melt and leaving course conditions far from ideal. Still, the mushers worked in perfect unison with their dogs as they raced across the snowy plains.

“I’m happy the dogs ran hard at this historic Wakkanai event,” said Masanori Shioya, 60, a musher participating in the race who manages a photo studio in Chippubetsu, Hokkaido.

