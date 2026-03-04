Men Compete in Fierce Tug-of-War for Aomori Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Men compete in a tug-of-war for the Motsuke Festival in Aomori on Feb. 14.

AOMORI — Despite the cold, men clad only in loincloths competed in a fierce tug-of-war in the snow in Aomori, heating them and the venue up with excitement.

The men were taking part in the annual Motsuke Festival, which was held on Feb. 14 in a square to the west of the city’s Nebuta Museum Wa Rasse.

“Motsuke” refers to someone who gets easily carried, often by praise or flattery, in the local Tsugaru dialect.

The festival is organized by the Aomori Winter Wonderland committee, which includes the Aomori city government, and was created to enliven the winter season in Aomori. This year marked the 13th edition of the festival, and 65 men from 13 teams took part in the tug-of-war competition.

“We gave it our all in the cold,” said a man residing in the city who participated in the festival with others in a local shopping district. “Next year, we want to add younger members and get revenge,” he added with a smile.