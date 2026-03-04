Men Compete in Fierce Tug-of-War for Aomori Festival
18:35 JST, March 4, 2026
AOMORI — Despite the cold, men clad only in loincloths competed in a fierce tug-of-war in the snow in Aomori, heating them and the venue up with excitement.
The men were taking part in the annual Motsuke Festival, which was held on Feb. 14 in a square to the west of the city’s Nebuta Museum Wa Rasse.
“Motsuke” refers to someone who gets easily carried, often by praise or flattery, in the local Tsugaru dialect.
The festival is organized by the Aomori Winter Wonderland committee, which includes the Aomori city government, and was created to enliven the winter season in Aomori. This year marked the 13th edition of the festival, and 65 men from 13 teams took part in the tug-of-war competition.
“We gave it our all in the cold,” said a man residing in the city who participated in the festival with others in a local shopping district. “Next year, we want to add younger members and get revenge,” he added with a smile.
Top Articles in Features
-
Tokyo’s New Record-Breaking Fountain Named ‘Tokyo Aqua Symphony’
-
High-Hydration Bread on the Rise, Seeing Increase in Specialty Shops, Recipe Searches
-
Heirs to Kyoto Talent: Craftsman Works to Keep Tradition of ‘Kinran’ Brocade Alive Through Initiatives, New Creations
-
Maltese Pavilion’s Famous Ftira Bread Now Available in Osaka; Loaves Became Popular during 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
-
Visitors Enjoy Early Blooming Flowers Set Against Mt. Fuji
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan