International Students Experience Sake Brewing in Japan’s Akita Pref., Aim Is to Spread Appeal of Beverage

International students take part in the ‘Kai-ire’ process in Katagami, Akita Prefecture, on Feb. 14.

KATAGAMI, Akita — To help spread the appeal of sake overseas, a sake brewery tour for international students from within Akita Prefecture was held at Kodama Brewing Co. in Katagami in the prefecture on Feb. 14.

The Sendai Regional Taxation Bureau organized the event, and 15 students from 10 countries and regions, including South Korea and Indonesia, attended the tour. Shinichiro Kodama, the president of the company, explained the sake brewing process, how the flavor changes depending on the temperature and how the drink pairs well with food other than Japanese cuisine.

The participants took part in a process called “Kai-ire,” stirring the moromi fermenting mash with a long oar-like tool, and also drank and compared four different types of sake, including Junmai Daiginjo and namazake (unpasteurized sake).

“Doing the ‘Kai-ire’ was heavy and hard work,” said a 26-year-old participant from Myanmar. “The sake was a bit bitter, but it was delicious.”

Kodama Brewing currently ships sake to 17 countries and regions. Demand for sake is increasing due to the global boom in Japanese food and drink.