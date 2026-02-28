Tourists Ignore Safety Barriers Near Famous Zao ‘Snow Monsters’ in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tourists cross a restricted-access rope to approach the juhyo at Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Yamagata on Thursday.

YAMAGATA — High in the Zao mountain range, which straddles Yamagata and Miyagi prefectures, tourists from Japan and overseas have been entering off-limits areas to get a closer look at the region’s famed juhyo — ice formations on trees often nicknamed “snow monsters” — sparking concern among local officials and operators.

Because approaching the juhyo too closely can be dangerous, officials are urging visitors to follow the rules. But violations have continued, with overtourism contributing to the problem.

On Thursday morning, the area near Jizo Sancho Station — the ropeway terminal that connects the Zao Onsen hot spring resort at the base of Mt. Jizo with the summit — was crowded with domestic and foreign tourists. At a scenic spot just outside the station offering a sweeping view of the juhyo, an orange rope marked part of the area as off-limits. Even so, visitors ducked under the rope without hesitation, taking photos and sliding around on the snow.

Whenever a staff member of the Yamagata-based Zao Ropeway company called out, “Please come back,” tourists would return at first. But within minutes, people would be streaming under the rope again.

According to the company and other sources, the areas near juhyo often contain “tree holes” — open cavities in the snow around trees. People who get too close run the risk of falling in and becoming trapped and unable to move. There are also concerns that visitors could damage the Maries’ fir trees, the conifer species on which juhyo form.

The company has installed warning signs in Japanese and English around the summit station and makes regular public announcements urging caution, but with little effect. “We can’t forcibly bring people back,” said one frustrated company representative.

“On social media, unflattering information about Zao is being spread by people of many nationalities,” wrote Haruka Kumagai — known as “Halube,” a PR ambassador for the Zao Onsen Tourism Association — in a post to her personal social media on Sunday.

Kumagai said the number of foreign tourists has risen to unprecedented levels, spurred in part by Yamagata being selected for National Geographic’s “Best of the World 2026” list. She added that she has witnessed people becoming stuck after falling into tree holes.

“The problem of easing congestion can’t be solved unless the prefecture and the city take action,” Kumagai said. “I want us to discuss this together as we work to improve the environment.”

In response, an official at the city’s tourism strategy division said, “To protect their own lives and the natural environment, we want visitors to follow the established rules,” adding that the city plans to warn tourists through social media and other channels.