Fair in Northern Japan Exhibits Local Specialty Food from Village in Iwate Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors to the Iwate Tanohata Wakame Milk Fair 2026 taste wakame seaweed in Morioka on Jan. 31.

MORIOKA — Visitors to a fair in Morioka were treated to a variety of local specialties such as wakame seaweed and milk that came from a village in Iwate Prefecture.

The Iwate Tanohata Wakame Milk Fair 2026 took place on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in “monaka,” a multi-purpose commercial facility in the city. The fair showcased local products from Tanohata village.

At the venue, about 40 kinds of such products were displayed, including duck meat, shiitake mushrooms and the Tanohata Yamachi Rakunou Milk brand of milk.

Some food items were served to visitors. They included wakame seaweed harvested early in the morning by local fishermen and boiled in a hot pot, as well as a brand of cheese called Hakusen, which has won prizes in Japan and abroad.

Visitors chose what to buy while tasting the food.