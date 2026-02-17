Ginza West Confectionery Store Staying True to Its Roots

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Ginza West’s flagship store’s exterior

Ginza West is a Western-style confectionery store loved for generations for its famed baked sweets, such as dry cakes and “leaf pie” leaf-shaped sweets. Its main store in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district has stood in the same spot since its establishment in 1947, and features a street-facing shop window and a cafe. A line of waiting customers is a common sight in front of Ginza West.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The elegant interior retains the atmosphere of the postwar years.

I entered through the glass door next to the window counter. Stylish dark-brown chairs with high backs sat at tables covered by pristine white tablecloths, as classical musical gracefully filled the air. The elegant, inviting interior was cozy and the relaxed atmosphere was a world away from the busy street outside.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An imposing bust of Beethoven inside the store

Ginza West initially began as an upscale restaurant. However, a Tokyo metropolitan government ordinance that restricted luxury items after World War II resulted in the restaurant changing to a kissaten coffee shop about six months later. Despite this, founder Tomoichi Yoda stayed true to his desire to run a business with a high-end feel. After Yoda began playing classical records in the tearoom, it is said to have been known among cultured people as a kissaten at which people could listen to classical music while drinking coffee. Although Ginza West now plays CDs, records from the early days are still carefully stored in a cabinet near the entrance.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A selection of colorful sweets

Yoda’s insistence on making confectionery and cakes in authentic ways has been diligently handed down over the years. The use of artificial flavors and colors is kept to the bare minimum, and skilled artisans bring out the best of the ingredients’ natural flavors in the handmade sweets.

“We use good-quality, natural ingredients so customers can eat our products with peace of mind,” said Ryuichi Yoda, Tomoichi’s son and the second-generation owner of the business.

I wanted to try one of Ginza West’s signatures, so I ordered the French toast, which is available only at the flagship store and costs ¥1,320 (including tax). The toast was fluffy and melted in my mouth, and the flavor of the butter and egg was simple yet delicious. A waiter recommended that I drizzle some maple syrup on my toast to add a little sweetness. The syrup’s mild sweetness added to the delight I felt as I ate my meal.

More than 70 years have passed since Ginza West opened its doors, yet the original ambience and principles behind the business have been diligently preserved. “I hope we’ll remain a place that our customers will continue to trust for years to come,” Ryuichi said with a smile.

Ginza West

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Address: 7-3-6 Ginza, Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Access: 5-minute walk from Ginza Station

Hours: Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; weekends and public holidays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.