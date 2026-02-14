Nara: Temple Holds Bamboo Sake Ritual to Pray for Preventing Cancer
15:31 JST, February 14, 2026
NARA — An annual sake ritual to pray for cancer prevention and longevity was held at Daianji Temple in Nara on Jan. 23.
Kimono-clad women, known as sasamusume, used green bamboo to pour sake into bamboo cups for visitors.
The event is held in conjunction with a memorial service on the same day that marks what is believed to be the anniversary of the death of Emperor Konin, who ascended the throne during the eighth century at the then-advanced age of 60. The legends say that he lived a long life after drinking sake poured into bamboo on the temple grounds.
In the temple’s main hall, monks performed prayers to ward off cancer. At the same time, local vocational students, including international students from Sri Lanka and Myanmar, served as sasamusume, pouring warmed sake or water from about 1-meter-long pieces of green bamboo into bamboo cups held out by visitors who then slowly savored the drink.
“I’ve started paying more attention to my health recently, so I came here to receive blessings and ward off cancer early on,” said a 32-year-old man from Adachi Ward, Tokyo.
