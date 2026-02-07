Osaka: Local Firm Develop Rescue Bike to Be Used as Part of Disaster Relief Efforts

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man rides a “rescue bike” developed by the Sakai municipal government and a local company in the city.

SAKAI — The municipal government of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, in collaboration with a local company, has developed a “rescue bike” designed to transport people in need of assistance during disasters. Sakai is renowned for its flourishing bicycle parts manufacturing industry.

Bicycles first gained attention as a vital means of transportation and logistics during times of disaster following the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, when severed transport networks left many areas inaccessible.

The new rescue bike, a joint project between the city and a local manufacturer, is a three-wheeled vehicle engineered for stability on rough terrain. It is capable of transporting large quantities of equipment and supplies to sites that regular vehicles cannot reach and can carry two people in addition to the rider. The bike is equipped with an electric-assist system in order to reduce the physical toll on riders when navigating hills or traveling long distances.

The project is slated for completion within the current fiscal year. “By streamlining the movement of personnel and equipment, we can concentrate our manpower on the most critical task — saving lives,” said an official from the city’s fire department.

The roots of Sakai’s bicycle industry date back to 16th century firearms production. The advanced ironworking techniques required for guns eventually fostered a sophisticated “division of labor” system, in which specialized artisans handled different stages of the manufacturing process.

Following the Hanshin earthquake, a local manufacturers’ association donated about 400 bicycles to assist in confirming the safety of residents and transporting supplies.