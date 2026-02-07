Fukuoka: Learning Facility About Massive Defensive Walls Against Mongol Invasions May Be Built
12:48 JST, February 7, 2026
FUKUOKA — A plan is being proposed to exhibit the ruins of a bulwark built in the 13th century to protect against Mongol invasions.
While these remains are found throughout the city of Fukuoka, there has been no facility to learn about the bulwark in a comprehensive manner.
In 1274 and 1281, the Mongol Empire and Goryeo dynasty on the Korean Peninsula, which was under the rule of the empire, attempted to invade Kyushu. After the first attack, the Japanese side built the stone bulwark along a 20-kilometer stretch of the coast to prepare for another invasion. Eleven sections of the defense wall in the city have been designated as national historic sites.
The city is considering establishing an indoor exhibition facility in the Hakozaki district of Higashi Ward, Fukuoka. The district was once home to Kyushu University’s campus and during the university’s relocation, excavations conducted in 2016 uncovered stone-piled structures and other remains. A total area of about 5,400 square meters in the district has been designated as a national historic site.
The city plans to create hands-on exhibits utilizing visual technology and hopes visitors to the envisioned facility will be encouraged to explore bulwark sections other than the Hakozaki site.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged