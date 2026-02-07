Hiroshima: Castle’s Keep Could Be Rebuilt in Wood
15:01 JST, February 7, 2026
HIROSHIMA — A plan to rebuild Hiroshima Castle’s keep using wood is under consideration. If undertaken, the project would restore the castle’s traditional appearance using authentic materials.
The original keep, which is thought to have been completed around 1590, was designated a national treasure in 1931. However, the castle was destroyed by the atomic bomb in August 1945, and the current tower was constructed from reinforced concrete in 1958.
More than 60 years on, that tower is showing signs of age. Following revelations that the keep was at risk of collapsing in an earthquake similar to the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the decision was made to temporarily close the castle to the public from March 22 this year. The tower will not be torn down for the time being, so visitors will still be able to view the exterior.
In 2020, residents formed a group calling for the keep to be rebuilt with wood. The next year, they submitted to the mayor a petition signed by about 20,000 people. That led to a committee of experts being established. The preferred option involves rebuilding several of the castle’s buildings entirely from wood, including the main castle tower, the smaller, three-story eastern and southern towers, and corridors that connect these towers.
Unlike with concrete, which has a fixed lifespan, a wooden reconstruction could be maintained through regular repairs and also provide significant educational value. At the earliest, the city government believes the new keep could be completed by fiscal 2049, given the time required to complete designs and other work.
“Restoring the entire group of structures would showcase what was, at the time, very advanced architecture,” a Hiroshima city government official said. “We’ll conduct further research and seek to secure funds to improve the project’s odds of success.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged