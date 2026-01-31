Hot word :

Mie: Winter Swim Event Demonstrating Ancient Technique, Skill of Water Calligraphy Held

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A member of a preservation society writes calligraphy while treading water in Tsu on Jan. 12.

13:30 JST, January 31, 2026

TSU — A traditional winter swimming event which uses a swimming technique passed down since the 19th century was held in Tsu on Jan. 12. The skill of writing calligraphy while swimming was also demonstrated.

The traditional swimming technique shusui-jutsu kankairyu was devised to swim long distances without fatigue. It is said to have been introduced to the Tsu domain about 140 years ago by samurai who came from a domain in present-day Saitama Prefecture.

On this day, 26 members of a preservation society from within and outside Mie Prefecture demonstrated the traditional swimming at Akogiura Beach in Tsu.

After Hatsuo Uesugi, 75, chairman of the society, performed the first swim wearing a white cotton swimming robe and a traditional samurai hat, members demonstrated the ancient swimming technique and water calligraphy.

Members of the swimming club at Mie Prefectural Tsu High School, who assist in preserving the swimming techniques, stood in the water holding seven traditional Japanese umbrellas. Each umbrella displayed one character from the seven-character phrase “Kan-kai-ryu Kan-chu Sui-ei,” or Kankairyu cold weather swimming. Spectators applauded their performance.

The seawater temperature that day was about 8 C. The youngest participant, an 8-year-old boy from Tsu, said: “My feet were cold and they hurt, but I swam better than last year. I want to make this a year where I challenge myself to do various things.”

