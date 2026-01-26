Visitors Feel 100 Years of History Under Red Roof of Former Post Office, Location Preserves Taisho Era Glory
16:52 JST, January 26, 2026
Strolling east from Kodaira Station in Tokyo, I suddenly stumbled upon a scene frozen in time near Ome Kaido avenue. The space gives off an air of a time long past. With temple-like dignified elegance, its striking red roof and eaves bear Japan’s iconic postal symbol — rendered in shimmering gold against a black background.
This structure, now known as the Former Kodaira Ogawa Post Office Building, became a beloved local fixture as a post office across more than seven decades of service from late in the Meiji era (1868–1912). This Kodaira city-designated tangible cultural property is one of the oldest standing post office buildings in the country.
The modern postal system was launched during the Meiji era, leading to the establishment of post offices nationwide. While most early branches were repurposed buildings, including the homes of local notables, this particular office was purpose-built in 1908 as a dedicated post office.
“It is interesting that this was developed as a formal ‘office’ back when the area was still largely a rural farming community,” said Jun Nakano of the city office’s culture and sports division.
The building remained in active use until 1983, and it was relocated and restored as part of Kodaira Furusato Mura, a local open-air museum, in 1992. The single-story wooden structure spans 128 square meters. Inside, there is a counter with a vintage wire mesh partition separating the entrance from the back office. The interior sparks the imagination, making visitors wonder if someone was standing in this very spot buying stamps a century ago.
In a corner of the room sits a partitioned space about the size of a single tatami mat. On the glass panel of its wooden door, the words “telephone room” are still visible in faded lettering.
Akiko Tanaka, a Postal Museum Japan curator, notes that during the Taisho era (1912–1926) and early in the Showa era (1926-1989), when private telephones were scarce, it was common practice for people to visit the post office to make calls. Nakano said, “This clearly illustrates the versatility of the post office, serving a diverse range of public needs beyond just mail.”
Beyond the tatami room, with its tokonoma alcove, the building features a kitchen and an engawa veranda — remnants of a time after World War II when employees actually lived on-site. Even an antique safe remains. When it was relocated, the post office was meticulously restored to its Taisho-era glory, when it was at its most vibrant.
“I can truly feel the spirit of the era and how people lived back then,” said a local homemaker. “I hope this place is cherished for generations to come.”
Former Kodaira Ogawa Post Office Building
Address: 3-9-1 Tenjincho, Kodaira, Tokyo
Access: About a 20-minute walk from Kodaira Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line
Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Mondays and other dates. Admission is free.
