Kagohima: Local Green Tea Used in ISS to Give Astronauts Tranquility

© Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency / NASA

Astronaut Norishige Kanai drinks Japanese green tea in space in this photo taken in January 2018.

KAGOSHIMA — Tea produced in Kagoshima Prefecture is being consumed by Japanese and other astronauts on the International Space Station.

Last year, Kagoshima Prefecture overtook Shizuoka Prefecture in production of first-flush, or the first crop of tea harvested, claiming the top spot in Japan for the first time. The prefecture is also home to two rocket launch facilities, boasting deep ties to space exploration.

To prepare the tea in space, hot water from a dispenser is added to a bag with green tea powder. Astronauts drink it through a specialized straw equipped with a valve to prevent the liquid from dispersing in microgravity.

The tea powder, originally launched by Tokyo-based Mitsui Norin Co. in 1994, is sold nationwide. The powder is produced by creating tea leaf extract, which is then dried and pulverized. The “Space Japanese Food” packaging was specifically developed to provide a moment of tranquility for astronauts working in harsh environments.

The tea is primarily sourced from Shizuoka and Kagoshima prefectures. “Each region has its own characteristics, with Shizuoka tea offering a refreshing quality and Kagoshima tea known for its sweetness,” said a Mitsui Norin official. “We blend them to achieve the ideal flavor.”

Toru Mitsumura, senior director of the Tea Industry Chamber of Kagoshima, didn’t know that locally produced tea leaves were being used in space. “It is incredibly gratifying to know that astronauts are enjoying it, and we hope it offers them some comfort in such a high-stress environment,” he said.