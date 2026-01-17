Nara: Kasuga Taisha Holds Kagura Hajime Ceremony; Shrine Maidens Perform Heian-Era Ritual Praying for National Peace
14:30 JST, January 17, 2026
NARA — The Kasuga Taisha shrine in Nara held on Jan. 3 its annual Kagura Hajime ceremony, a New Year’s rite to pray for the nation’s peace and stability and for a year in which sacred kagura performances can be offered safely without incident.
Kagura is a dance and song dedicated to Japanese deities. Miko shrine maidens performed an elegant tradition of shrine kagura, dating back to the 10th century.
Seven miko maidens, wearing scarlet hakama skirts and wisteria hair ornaments, lined up at the middle gate in front of the main shrine. Each took turns holding a bell and dancing Kami-oroshi, a secret piece performed only on this day each year.
After, the highest-ranking maiden, known as the ichiro, slowly presented the celebratory dance Chiyo-made to the sounds of flute and koto, holding a branch adorned with a white ring called wasakaki. The ring is said to symbolize a sacred mirror.
New Year’s visitors to the shrine were captivated by the graceful dances.
