Miyazaki: Tatami-Mat Tossed at Shrine in Replay of Japanese Sun Goddess Myth

Tetsuya Kajiwara throws a tatami mat at Amano Iwato Shrine in Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Dec. 22

TAKACHIHO, Miyazaki — The annual ritual of Iwato Nage was held at Amano Iwato Shrine in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Dec. 22.

The shrine is dedicated to Amaterasu Omikami, Japan’s sun goddess, who is believed to be the ancestor of the Imperial family.

In the myth that the ritual is based on, the goddess, angered by her brother’s violent and reckless behavior, withdraws into a cave called Amano Iwato, plunging the world into darkness. Tajikarao no Mikoto, a deity of great strength, is said to have forced open the rock door of the cave and hurled the door all the way to Togakushi in present-day Nagano Prefecture.

Inspired by the myth, the Amano Iwato Shrine holds a contest where participants compete to see who can throw a tatami mat, symbolizing the rock door, the furthest.

The heaviest tatami mat weighed 20 kilograms, and each powerful throw drew cheers. Tetsuya Kajiwara, former drummer of rock band the Blue Hearts, who had visited the shrine on the day for a dedication performance, joined the contest. His throw excited the crowd.