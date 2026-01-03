Kumamoto: Playing Villain, New Kumamoto Mascot Warumon Helps Combat Fraud with Police

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Warumon is seen at an anti-fraud event.

KUMAMOTO — Warumon, a new mascot created by the Kumamoto prefectural police, has been enjoying its popularity while taking part in anti-fraud efforts.

“Warumon” means villain in the Kumamoto dialect. Although Warumon looks similar to Kumamoto Prefecture mascot Kumamon, they are said to be neither family nor friends.

The villain mascot made its first public appearance at an event in Kumamoto City on Sept. 15, the mascot’s birthday.

Warumon generally plays the character of a fraudster trying to trick unsuspecting victims. On the day, it played a villain trying to take money from an elderly resident by telling them over the phone that their bank account was being used for a crime. In the skit, Warumon was eventually arrested.

Warumon also helps to raise awareness about fraud other ways. On Dec. 15, Warumon handed out pouches and flyers at an event at Higo Bank’s Kami-Kumamoto branch in the city with the message of hanging up the phone if the person on the other end begins talking about money.

“I want to be careful of suspicious calls because it might happen to me,” said a 75-year-old resident who went to the event at the bank.