Hyogo: Colorful Fishermen’s Flags Decorate Akashi Shopping Arcade
13:33 JST, December 27, 2025
AKASHI, Hyogo — Boosting the festive mood as the New Year approaches, about 90 colorful fishermen’s flags have been put up along the Uontana shopping arcade in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture.
Akashi is blessed with an abundance of seafood, such as sea bream and octopus from the Seto Inland Sea. The shopping arcade has a history of over 400 years. It is believed that merchants began setting up shops in 1619, when the construction of Akashi Castle started.
The tradition of decorating the arcade with large flags used by fishermen on their boats has continued every winter for about 30 years. Rows of flags with sea bream, octopus and treasure-filled ships create a spectacular sight inside the arcade that is about 350 meters long. Shoppers and other visitors are delighted with them and take pictures.
Some of the flags were designed by students at a local junior high school.
“I hope people will get into the year-end spirit by looking at these distinct flags,” said Mikiya Takino, 59, the head of the Uontana west shopping arcade promotion association.
The shopping arcade will be decorated with the flags through the end of March.
