Kagoshima: Shogi Star Fujii Enjoys Sightseeing Train, Welcomed in Ibusuki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sota Fujii selects merchandise from a cart in the sightseeing train from Ibusuki no Tamatebako on Dec. 9.

IBUSUKI, Kagoshima — Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii enjoyed riding a sightseeing train in Kagoshima Prefecture earlier this month and received a warm welcome from local residents. The 23-year-old holds five of eight shogi titles, including the most prestigious Ryuo title.

Fujii visited the city of Ibusuki in Kagoshima Prefecture to attend a celebratory event for his fifth consecutive win of the Ryuo title, making him eligible for the lifetime Ryuo title after his retirement.

Known as a railway enthusiast, Fujii arrived at Ibusuki Station on Dec. 9 after riding the sightseeing train Ibusuki no Tamatebako, which runs a round trip between Kagoshima-Chuo Station and Ibusuki Station.

Fujii first joined a departure event at Kagoshima-Chuo Station and then boarded the train. During the ride to Ibusuki, Fujii enjoyed the Ibusuki Tamatebako Bento boxed meal available only on the special train.

Upon arrival at Ibusuki Station, Fujii was offered chabushi — a local specialty soup made from premium local dried bonito flakes and miso in hot green tea. Local taiko drum performances took place in the square in front of the station and many fans gathered at the station to congratulate Fujii.

“I enjoyed the scenery of Kinko Bay with its panoramic view of Sakurajima Island and savored the unique atmosphere that only a train can offer,” said Fujii.