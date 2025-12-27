Kagoshima: Shogi Star Fujii Enjoys Sightseeing Train, Welcomed in Ibusuki
16:22 JST, December 27, 2025
IBUSUKI, Kagoshima — Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii enjoyed riding a sightseeing train in Kagoshima Prefecture earlier this month and received a warm welcome from local residents. The 23-year-old holds five of eight shogi titles, including the most prestigious Ryuo title.
Fujii visited the city of Ibusuki in Kagoshima Prefecture to attend a celebratory event for his fifth consecutive win of the Ryuo title, making him eligible for the lifetime Ryuo title after his retirement.
Known as a railway enthusiast, Fujii arrived at Ibusuki Station on Dec. 9 after riding the sightseeing train Ibusuki no Tamatebako, which runs a round trip between Kagoshima-Chuo Station and Ibusuki Station.
Fujii first joined a departure event at Kagoshima-Chuo Station and then boarded the train. During the ride to Ibusuki, Fujii enjoyed the Ibusuki Tamatebako Bento boxed meal available only on the special train.
Upon arrival at Ibusuki Station, Fujii was offered chabushi — a local specialty soup made from premium local dried bonito flakes and miso in hot green tea. Local taiko drum performances took place in the square in front of the station and many fans gathered at the station to congratulate Fujii.
“I enjoyed the scenery of Kinko Bay with its panoramic view of Sakurajima Island and savored the unique atmosphere that only a train can offer,” said Fujii.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanrio to Open Museum in Yamanashi Pref. Dedicated to Founder, Exhibits Include Hello Kitty, Other Characters
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
My Daughter No Longer Speaks to Me, But I Want to See Her and My Grandchild
-
Frozen Vegetables: Demand Rises for Convenient, Tasty Domestic Produce
-
Kumamoto: Public Bath Refurbished as Library Where You Can Chat, Take Photos
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans