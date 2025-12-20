Ikumi Tea Drama Draws Sellout Crowd, Honors Global Legacy in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture
12:22 JST, December 20, 2025
SHIMADA, Shizuoka — About 80 people packed into the former Ikumi Elementary School in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture, to watch a performance of “Japan Tea Monogatari” (Japan tea story) on Nov. 29.
The historical play, which was also performed on Nov. 30, tells the story of the tea farmers who spread the region’s tea to the world during the late Edo period (1603-1867) and early Meiji era (1868-1912).
Actor Masaki Sugiyama, part of the Art Hikari theater troupe, captivated the audience with his passionate portrayal of Sakamoto Tokichi, who summoned a tea master from Uji, Kyoto, to aid the struggling tea farmers.
“The audience was so warm,” Sugiyama said after the performance. “I’m glad they enjoyed the performance.”
An office worker who watched the play said: “I was thrilled to have witnessed this play right here in Ikumi. Understanding the history allowed me to rediscover the value of Shimada’s tea.”
Kiyoshi Sakamoto, 72, who runs a tea business in the city, said, “While many elderly tea farmers have pulled out of the business, I want to ensure that our tea industry survives as a way of upholding the honor of Tokichi’s achievements.”
