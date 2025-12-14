Hot word :

Yamaguchi: Sculpture Modeled After ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Weapon Appears in Ube

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fans of “Neon Genesis Evangelion” take photos in front of a sculpture depicting the left hand of “Unit 01” in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Nov. 20.

21:00 JST, December 14, 2025

UBE, Yamaguchi — A massive sculpture modeled after the left hand of a humanoid weapon seen in the popular anime series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” has appeared in front of JR Ube-Shinkawa Station in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The weapon, known as “Unit 01,” is piloted by the protagonist of the series, which was created and directed by Ube native Hideaki Anno. Ube-Shinkawa Station is the location that inspired the final scene of “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time,” released in 2021.

The sculpture is made of steel and measures about 3.6 meters long, 1.4 meters wide and 1.4 meters high. It’s designed to look like Unit 01’s left hand is protruding from the ground.

Local steel company Ube Steel Co. was commissioned by the city to create the statue, based on the winning design from a contest held last year. Many fans visited the site and took photos of the sculpture on Nov. 20, when it was shown to the public for the first time.

