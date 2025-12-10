Hot word :

Designer Apples with Stencil Designs Auctioned Off with Highest Bid Reaching ¥150,000

A miniature treasure ship containing apples with stenciled designs, which was auctioned off for ¥150,000, is seen in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, on Nov. 22.

13:39 JST, December 10, 2025

HIROSAKI, Aomori — Apples with kanji characters and other seasonal good luck designs for New Year on them were auctioned off at a wholesale market in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, on Nov. 22. The bidding was held by Hiroka Corp., a fruit and vegetable wholesaler.

Chisato Iwasaki, 56, in the city produces the apples by covering the surfaces of the fruits with stencils before they turn red. The apple varieties used are Mutsu and Stark Jumbo.

The white shapes of horses — next year’s zodiac animal — Santa Claus, and a combination of pine, bamboo and ume Japanese plum can be seen on the surfaces of the large, red apples.

On the day, 234 items, slightly less than last year’s 261, were auctioned off. The Takarabune set, a miniature of a treasure ship containing stenciled apples, received the highest bid at ¥150,000, the same as last year.

“Though the growth conditions [of apples] this year were not so good partly due to the extremely hot summer weather, I was relieved as my products were priced high,” Iwasaki said.

#Aomori
