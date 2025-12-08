Tokyo ‘Secret Base’ Preserves Idol Boom of Showa Era; Izakaya Offers Nostalgic Tunes, Specialty Cocktails at Retro Prices

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The interior of the Himitsu Kichi: Yoyogi Milk Hall Honten features Japanese pop music records from the late years of the Showa era and a sparkling mirror ball.

An old jukebox installed in the pub, currently out of order

Candies, Kyoko Koizumi and Masahiko Kondo to name a few — about 900 vinyl records by these idol singers cover the walls from floor to ceiling at an izakaya pub in Tokyo’s Yoyogi district. The pub offers a step into the world of the late Showa era (1926-89), playing the period’s kayokyoku (popular Japanese songs) and serving nostalgic food.

The pub is aptly named Himitsu Kichi: Yoyogi Milk Hall Honten, meaning “Secret base Yoyogi milk hall main store.”

At the entrance sits a jukebox where, with just one ¥100 coin, visitors can select their favorite song from 100 tunes. While still a cherished relic from the Showa era, it is unfortunately out of order. Instead, about 500 songs from the 1970s and 80s play through the wired cable radio system.

An electric fan and radio from the Showa era

A mirror ball sparkles from the ceiling, and the bright lighting casts a warm glow. Visitors will also find an old radio and electric fan, as well as photocard portraits and playing cards of idols.

Customers were quietly singing along or imitating the choreography of their favorite singers. Some found records that they had once owned on the walls, and shared childhood memories with each other.

A male company worker in his 50s who visited the pub for the first time said happily: “I found records by Seiko-chan [Seiko Matsuda] and it really lifted my spirits. It brought back memories of my youth.”

The food and drinks also exude a strong Showa vibe. Five cocktails named after hit songs, such as “Namida no request” (Music request in tears) and “Young Man” (the Japanese version of Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”), are popular items inspired by the aesthetic of the songs. A cocktail called “Ruby no yubiwa” (Ruby ring) features red strawberry liqueur with a toy ring attached to the straw, which was a delight.

Octopus-shaped sausages, fried bread and a cocktail called “Ruby no yubiwa” with a toy ring attached to the straw

The menu evokes those of restaurants on department store rooftops in the 1970s. Dishes include ketchup-flavored napolitan spaghetti and chicken rice. There is also nostalgic childhood food, such as octopus-shaped sausages and fried bread, reminiscent of bento meals and school lunches. All food items are priced at ¥220 with all drinks at ¥385, offering the affordable prices of the Showa era.

The izakaya pub opened in 2011, with the aim of evoking the period of rapid economic growth when idol culture and Japan were booming.

Kazuya Kotani, 37, from the pub’s operating company said with a smile: “I hope visitors fully enjoy the Showa atmosphere with all five of their senses.”

Himitsu Kichi: Yoyogi Milk Hall Honten

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Address: 2F Paris Building, 1-32-12 Yoyogi, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

Access: 1-minute walk from Yoyogi Station on JR and Toei Oedo lines

Hours: Open 5 p.m.-midnight on weekdays (3 p.m.-midnight on weekends and holidays)