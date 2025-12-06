Shiga: World Karuta Championship Held at ‘Holy Ground’ Shrine with 12 Teams Participated

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Players compete in the world karuta championship in Otsu in November.

OTSU — The world karuta championship, using the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu poetry anthology, was held at Omi Jingu Shrine in Otsu for the first time in six years. Twelve teams from 10 countries and regions, including Japan, Egypt, South Korea and Taiwan, participated in the games.

The tournament was a team competition in which three players from each team competed to collect cards, vying for the most wins. Omi Jingu is considered the “holy ground of karuta” because it enshrines Emperor Tenji (626-671). The poem that was chosen as the opening poem of the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu is believed to be his work.

The final match pitted the Japanese team, composed of three Doshisha University students, against the Thai team. After each team won one game, captain Minori Fujimoto clinched the victory for the Japanese team.

All three Japanese members were fourth-year students, who entered the tournament wanting to create lasting memories.

“It’s rare to have the chance to play against people from overseas in Japan,” said vice captain Ayaka Nagatani, who was enjoying interacting with players from the other teams. “It was fun to have them learn about Japan through karuta and talk with them.”

The runner-up Thai team reached the finals for the first time. Thai team captain Memee Dantavornjaroen, who has played karuta for 17 years, said, “I want to aim for victory next time and enjoy karuta with a smile as I’m a Thai person.”