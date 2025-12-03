Turkish Band from Australia Performs in Nagoya to Commemorate 135th Anniversary of Ottoman Empire Shipwreck in Japanese Waters
11:31 JST, December 3, 2025
NAGOYA — The traditional Turkish military band Mehter visited the Osu shopping street in Nagoya’s Naka Ward in mid-November to play music on Nov. 15.
The event was held to mark the 135th anniversary of the Ertugrul incident, in which the Ottoman Empire naval frigate Ertugrul was shipwrecked in waters off Wakayama Prefecture, and local Japanese people helped rescue those who were aboard it.
The band, which consists of about 30 people including Turks living in Australia, paraded through the shopping street and performed five pieces, including “Canakkale,” in front of shoppers and other audience members.
In response, Japanese players performed “Sakura Sakura,” the Turkish traditional song “Ceddin Deden” and other pieces, using Japanese instruments such as the koto, shamisen and wadaiko drums.
A 67-year-old vocalist in the band said he was deeply moved that so many people came to see the event commemorating the incident’s 135th anniversary.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak Season at Korankei in Aichi Prefecture
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Legendary Sushi Chef Jiro Ono Turns 100: ‘I Have No Regrets’
-
Autumn Foliage Surrounds Visitors to Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park
-
Japanese, Western Flavors Blend in Satoimo Taro Cheese Dumplings; Versatile Seasonal Staple Served with Savory Sauce
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character