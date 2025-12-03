Turkish Band from Australia Performs in Nagoya to Commemorate 135th Anniversary of Ottoman Empire Shipwreck in Japanese Waters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of the band Mehter perform on the Osu shopping street in Naka Ward, Nagoya, on Nov. 15.

NAGOYA — The traditional Turkish military band Mehter visited the Osu shopping street in Nagoya’s Naka Ward in mid-November to play music on Nov. 15.

The event was held to mark the 135th anniversary of the Ertugrul incident, in which the Ottoman Empire naval frigate Ertugrul was shipwrecked in waters off Wakayama Prefecture, and local Japanese people helped rescue those who were aboard it.

The band, which consists of about 30 people including Turks living in Australia, paraded through the shopping street and performed five pieces, including “Canakkale,” in front of shoppers and other audience members.

In response, Japanese players performed “Sakura Sakura,” the Turkish traditional song “Ceddin Deden” and other pieces, using Japanese instruments such as the koto, shamisen and wadaiko drums.

A 67-year-old vocalist in the band said he was deeply moved that so many people came to see the event commemorating the incident’s 135th anniversary.