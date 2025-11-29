Volunteers Experience Apple Picking in Aomori Prefecture; Event Is Funded by Local Cider Maker Nikka Whisky Distilling

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants skillfully pick apples in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, on Nov. 8.

HIROSAKI, Aomori — The latest edition of a farming volunteer tour organized by Hirosaki City in Aomori Prefecture with money from the corporate version of the furusato nozei hometown tax donation system was held on Nov. 8 at an apple orchard in the city. Fifty-three participants from across Japan experienced apple harvesting.

The tour, launched in 2023 and offered free of charge, uses furusato nozei money provided by The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co., which produces cider at a local factory, and its parent company Asahi Breweries, Ltd. It aims to alleviate labor shortages during the harvest season.

Popular for providing opportunities to interact with farmers and other participants, the program has been held three times this year, including the latest one, and brought in a total of 159 participants.

On the tour day, participants spent over six hours harvesting Orin apples, starting in the morning. They also learned about the history and different varieties of apples.

“It was my first time seeing apples growing on trees,” said a 54-year-old company employee from Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, sounding very satisfied. “It was fun, and I would like to bring my family next time.”