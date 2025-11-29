Kanazawa Welcomes Tourists with Cleanup Event, Around 80 Local Residents Join Annual Beautification Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants pick up trash near Kanazawa Station on Nov. 8.

KANAZAWA — With the snow crab fishing season heralding a rise in tourism over the winter, a preparatory cleanup event was held on Nov. 8 around Kanazawa Station, the gateway to Kanazawa City. About 80 local residents picked up trash to make the city more appealing to tourists.

A group promoting civic etiquette awareness urged companies and civic groups to participate in this annual event.

This year marked its 13th iteration.

The area surrounding the station is designated as a high-priority littering prevention area.

“Picking up even a little bit of trash is very important,” said Mayor Takashi Murayama.

According to the city, while the area has become cleaner in recent years, enough cigarette butts and wrappers had been discarded in planters and other areas to fill three trash bags on the day.