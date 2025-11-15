Oita: ‘Homecoming’ of Hachiman Deity to Usa Jingu Shrine Celebrated After Nearly 1,300 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A mikoshi portable shrine carries the spirit of the Hachiman deity in Usa, Oita Prefecture, on Oct. 26.

USA, Oita — A ceremony was recently held to mark the “homecoming” of the Hachiman deity to Usa Jingu shrine in Usa, Oita Prefecture. The deity is said to have been invited to a branch shrine in Nara 1,276 years ago as a guardian for the construction of the Great Buddha at Todaiji temple in Nara.

Usa Jingu is the main shrine among more than 40,000 Shinto shrines that enshrine the Hachiman deity nationwide.

It is said that Emperor Shomu founded the Tamukeyama Hachimangu shrine in Nara in 749, praying for the safe construction of the Great Buddha, after receiving the deity’s divided spirit from Usa Jingu.

On Oct. 26, marking the 1,300th anniversary of the founding of the shrine, the spirit was returned to Usa.

A procession of about 80 people, including priests, carpenters and Buddhist sculptors, conveyed the spirit in a mikoshi portable shrine toward Usa Jingu’s main hall, where a ritual was performed. Music and dance were performed in front of the hall, watched by a large crowd of worshippers.

Women in historic garb walk in a procession.

On the same day, people paraded through Usa’s shopping district and around the shrine dressed as historical figures as part of a local festival.

Their costumes represented people associated with Usa, such as Emperor Shomu, Queen Himiko of Yamatai-koku (an ancient land some believe to have been in what is now Usa in the second and third centuries), and Wake no Kiyomaro, a loyal Imperial retainer in the eighth century who is said to have received oracles at Usa Jingu.

About 400 people participated in both processions, filling the streets with a vibrant atmosphere.